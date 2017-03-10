Weather Blog: Snow Showers

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The main bulk of moisture has moved offshore. Snow showers will be possible this afternoon.

Plunging temperatures to be felt tonight and through the weekend, especially with yesterday topping 70 degrees. The pressure surge ahead of Canadian high pressure will cause windy conditions today, frequent gusts around 30 to 40 mph are expected later this afternoon into the evening.

Blustery and unseasonably cold conditions will continue tonight ahead of building high pressure from Canada. Min temps will range from the single digits on the ridge tops to the teens in northern Maryland to the lower and middle 20s near downtown Washington and Baltimore.

Wind chill values will drop to below zero on the ridge tops to the single digits in northern Maryland to the lower and middle teens in Washington and Baltimore.

Winter weather looks probable early next week as coastal low rapidly strengthens while moving N/NE along the eastern seaboard. Nearly all long term guidance suggests possibility for at least some accumulating snowfall over the area. This should continue to become clearer over the next several guidance cycles.

Current timing would favor greater potential for accumulation as primary accumulation period occurs late Monday through Tuesday morning. Track of surface and upper low, timing of the passage through the Mid Atlantic, availability of cold air, and the fact that this is mid March will all factor in what this storm does.

