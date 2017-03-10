WJZ Camden Yards 25th Anniversary Memorable Moments Countdown

Orioles Opening Day is less than a month away, and marks the 25th anniversary at Camden Yards.
To make this milestone, WJZ is counting down the 25 most memorable moments at Orioles Park at Camden Yards.
We will reveal the top moment on Opening Day, Monday, April 3.
#25 — “Turn Ahead The Clock”
The so-called “Turn Ahead The Clock Game” was played on July 25, 1999. The Orioles wore all black “futuristic” uniforms. Albert Belle hit three home runs, and Ripken drove home the game winner in the 11th, as the O’s beat the Indians 8-7.