1 Killed, Another in Critical Condition Following Pasadena Fire

MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ)– One person has died and another is in critical condition following a fire at a home in Pasadena late Friday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., neighbors in the 4400 block of Forsythia Lane called 911 to report a fire with people possibly trapped. The callers reported that two residents lived in the home and were not accounted for.

Once on scene, firefighters reported fire from the windows of the living room located in the front of the one-story single family house.

Firefighters removed a man in his 50s from the kitchen. He was in cardiac arrest when he was removed from the home. Firefighters and paramedics resuscitated him and he was transported to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview with critical, life-threatening injuries.

After extinguishing the fire firefighters found a second victim who was declared dead on the scene. The age and gender of this victim is not available at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. officials say that there were no working smoke alarms inside the home.

There were no other injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook