WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Audubon Aquarium Welcomes ‘Otterly’ Adorable New Resident

March 11, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: audubon aquarium, New Orleans, sea otter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans has welcomed its newest resident: a rescued juvenile sea otter from Monterey, Calif.

The Audubon Nature Institute says in a statement that the 18-month-old female sea otter arrived at the aquarium Wednesday evening. She joins the Audubon’s current resident, Clara, an 8-year-old sea otter, in the aquarium’s 25,000-gallon sea otter habitat.

The otter was found as an abandoned day-old pup in September 2015 by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Sea Otter Research and Conservation program. After several unsuccessful attempts of releasing her back into the ocean, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined she wouldn’t survive on her own.

The aquarium is conducting an online poll to name the otter, which can be found on its website. The winning name will be announced March 16 on Audubon’s Facebook page and website.

(Copyright 2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia