Baltimore Police Search for 15-Year-Old Western High Student

March 11, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Police, Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for 15-year-old Kennedi High who was last seen on Tuesday at Western High School on Falls Road.

Kennedi is 5-feet 7-inches and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, white shirt, black puff coat, black Ugg boots and red glasses.

Information was received that she could be in Mountain View, CA.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kennedi High is asked to call 911.

