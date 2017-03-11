City Police Arrest Father of 6-Year-Old Who Shot 4-Year-Old Brother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrested the father of a child who was shot by his own brother in Northeast Baltimore after the two children found a loaded gun inside the home.

Ava-Joye Burnett has details on how police say this unfolded.

The victim, four years old. The brother, two years older. Police say the six-year-old accidentally shot his little brother.

Detectives said the children found the gun in the home on the 5800 block of Falkirk Avenue, then the older child accidentally shot his brother.

A neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, told WJZ she heard the commotion.

“And I heard a pow noise, then I heard a gentleman saying, yelling, ‘why why why did you do that? Oh my God, no no…’ she said.

The victims father, 30-year old Lamont Pulley, was arrested Friday night by detectives. Pulley is prohibited from possessing a handgun.

Police say the father was inside the home at the time and was the one who transported the victim to the hospital. Police say the child was shot in the upper body but did not elaborate on exactly where.

“We’re continuing to investigate this incident. Fortunately, a four-year-old in this case is expected to survive. As we speak, he’s being treated by the hospital staff,” says Detective Jeremy Silbert with Baltimore Police.

While neighbors are praying for the child.

“I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I haven’t heard anything, but you know, but I just hope whoever is OK, the child is OK,” said a neighbor.

Pulley was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility. He has been charged with possession of a handgun and failing to store a loaded handgun properly.

The four-year-old gunshot victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

