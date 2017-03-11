Dundalk Methadone Clinic Fined, Faces Community Opposition

DUNDALK, Md. (AP) — A Dundalk methadone clinic has been ordered to remove two trailers from its property and fined nearly $13,000 amid neighborhood complaints.
B.D. Health Services operates methadone clinics throughout the Baltimore region. The Dundalk clinic opened a decade ago and has long faced community opposition.
This week a Baltimore County administrative law judge ruled that the clinics’ use of trailers to draw patients’ blood and provide counseling amounts to an illegal expansion.
An attorney for the clinic told our media partner The Baltimore Sun that his client is reviewing the order. The clinic can appeal the order.
Neighbors say they understand the need for treatment but complain that patients loiter in the neighborhood, park illegally and panhandle.
