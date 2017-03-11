WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch For Cecil County Through Tuesday at 8 p.m. Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

LAPD Seeks Thieves Thick With Makeup After $4.5M Heist

March 11, 2017 7:52 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are looking to throw shade at the thieves behind a million-dollar makeup heist.

The LAPD said Thursday that it’s investigating after $4.5 million worth of eye shadow was stolen from a cosmetics warehouse in the city.

They say the theft occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in Los Angeles that houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

Police believe the suspects cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse and made off with 100,000 packages of the beauty company’s “Modern Renaissance” eye shadow.

Police estimated the cosmetics were worth about $4.5 million.

A message left Thursday evening at Anastasia’s corporate office wasn’t immediately returned.

