New Park In The Works For Towson’s Patriot Plaza

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new urban park is coming to Baltimore County, taking shape in a location that’s needed a facelift for years.

Patriot Plaza in Towson is being re-imagined, with the hope that it will become a new city center.

The plaza is nestled between the Baltimore County government building and the courthouse in Towson will soon transform from bricks and concrete to a brand new park.

“This will be the new meet and greet urban common ground for the Towson community,” says Andrea van Arsdale, with Baltimore County Department of Planning.

The current fountain in the plaza hasn’t worked in years. But now, it’s leaking and needs major repairs. So instead, they’ve decided to transform it into something totally new.

Lots of green space surrounded by different seating would highlight the fire and police memorials at either end of the park.

And it’s all been designed by a Towson architectural firm.

“We can see concerts here, plays, we know that the Towson Chamber will look to look at this space as a premiere location for festivals,” said Van Arsdale.

The upgrades are intended to bring people into town.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea, any time that grass is put into a place instead of taken out,” says one area local.

“I love it, I think people need an opportunity to get out and network with each other, have fun, and kind of build in their community. So having parks is definitely necessary,” says a Towson visitor.

The renovation comes with a price tag of $3 or $4 million price tag. It’s been put into the 2017 fiscal year budget.

The green space is expected to be completed by next summer.

