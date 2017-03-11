Show Us Your College Pride By Submitting Your Best Photos!

Police Arrested Man with Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop

March 11, 2017 10:34 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 25-year-old man with a loaded handgun Friday during a traffic stop.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were on patrol when they conducted a car stop in the 1900 block of W. Baltimore Street.

A passenger inside the car was arrested and officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from James Gillard.

Gillard was arrested at the scene and transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility.

He is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.

