Police Arrested Man with Loaded Handgun During Traffic Stop

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a 25-year-old man with a loaded handgun Friday during a traffic stop.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were on patrol when they conducted a car stop in the 1900 block of W. Baltimore Street.
A passenger inside the car was arrested and officers recovered a loaded handgun and drugs from James Gillard.
Gillard was arrested at the scene and transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility.
He is prohibited from legally possessing a firearm.
