WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch For Cecil County Through Tuesday at 8 p.m. Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In West Baltimore

March 11, 2017 7:17 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore City are investigating a fatal car accident at the 3000 block of Washington Boulevard this afternoon.

Police say at around 3:30 today, the driver of a 2005 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Washington Boulevard when he lost control of the car and struck a light pole.

Police say the man who was the driver died at the scene. Investigators say there was also a passenger in the truck, a woman, who was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive

Baltimore City Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation and ask any witnesses to contact detectives from our CRASH team at 410-396-2606.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia