Police Investigating Fatal Crash In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore City are investigating a fatal car accident at the 3000 block of Washington Boulevard this afternoon.
Police say at around 3:30 today, the driver of a 2005 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on Washington Boulevard when he lost control of the car and struck a light pole.
Police say the man who was the driver died at the scene. Investigators say there was also a passenger in the truck, a woman, who was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive
Baltimore City Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation and ask any witnesses to contact detectives from our CRASH team at 410-396-2606.