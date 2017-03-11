Weather Blog: Cold Windy Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Highs today of 20F below climatological normals with many areas west of I-95 not getting above 32F.

Breezy winds also continue, which will keep wind chills in the 20s through today. Winds subside some by evening as pressure gradient weakens and mixing is reduced. Clouds increase overnight as disturbance passes by well to the south.

A Rather complex (and tough) forecast scenario IS developing late Monday afternoon through Monday night across the Mid-Atlantic. As it stands right now, classic DC/Balt transition line setup with consensus track of surface low placing transition line along/or just east of the I-95 corridor.

This would allow for lesser totals for areas to the east of I-95 with perhaps mostly rain across Southern Maryland where little-to-no snow could fall. Just to the west of I-95 to I-81 currently looks to be the Goldilocks zone, i.e., cold enough for mostly all snow but also enough QPF to create the highest totals.

First guess is that snowfall across this area approaches 10 inches in spots by early Tuesday morning. West of I-81 will be all snow but QPF might be less which would reduce snowfall. One thing working in favor of higher snowfall totals is bulk of event will occur overnight which would maximize snowfall totals and limit melting.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook