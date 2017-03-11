Weather Blog: Winter Storm Watch For Cecil County

Good afternoon on a sunny but cold Saturday. This cold will linger well into next week and will likely cause some major issues beginning later on Monday night.

An area of low pressure is expected to form somewhere off the coast of North Carolina. With cold air in place, particularly west and north of the Baltimore area, snow, which may be heavy is expected to develop by later Monday night into Tuesday.

Many questions still have to be resolved with regards to the exact storm location and the available moisture and milder air from the Atlantic and the bay.

There will likely be a very sharp division between snow and a mix of rain and snow by Tuesday. We will send updated forecasts over the next few days as details become more accurate.

At this point, a winter storm watch has already been issued for Cecil County and the entire area around Philadelphia for Monday and Tuesday. We will likely have one issued for much of Maryland soon. Please stay tuned and watch WJZ at 11 and all weekend for updated forecasts.

Bob Turk