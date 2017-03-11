WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Weather Blog: Winter Storm Watch, We May Get Some Snow Monday Evening

March 11, 2017 9:45 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the Baltimore are and all of Central Maryland beginning Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Snow is expected to develop Monday night and continue into Tuesday late morning or early afternoon. Some heavy snow amounts are likely especially north and west of the city with up to 6-12 inches possible.

Lesser amounts will fall south and east, as warmer air may mix in and reduce snow amounts. The exact track of a low pressure that is going to develop off the Carolina Coast, is still not forged in stone at this time, so further updated forecast will be needed over the next three days. After the warmth of last week, its hard to fathom a major snowfall, but it appears mother nature may have some other plans!

Keep watching WJZ!

Bob Turk

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia