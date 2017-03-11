Weather Blog: Winter Storm Watch, We May Get Some Snow Monday Evening

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the Baltimore are and all of Central Maryland beginning Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Snow is expected to develop Monday night and continue into Tuesday late morning or early afternoon. Some heavy snow amounts are likely especially north and west of the city with up to 6-12 inches possible.

Lesser amounts will fall south and east, as warmer air may mix in and reduce snow amounts. The exact track of a low pressure that is going to develop off the Carolina Coast, is still not forged in stone at this time, so further updated forecast will be needed over the next three days. After the warmth of last week, its hard to fathom a major snowfall, but it appears mother nature may have some other plans!

Keep watching WJZ!

Bob Turk