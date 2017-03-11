WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Evening Through Tuesday Afternoon

March 11, 2017 8:26 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from  Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon for the entire Baltimore-Washington metro area.

0c11b4171e8d4a2d840e8bbaa64d863a 1 Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Evening Through Tuesday Afternoon

The watch affects the Washington D.C. metro area, the greater Baltimore area and extending into points north and east of Maryland.

The NWS says snow and/or rain will pass through the area Monday evening and continue into Tuesday and if it becomes heavy, snow may make many roads in the area impassable and produce power outages.

Bob Turk says “an area of low pressure is expected to form somewhere off the coast of North Carolina. With cold air in place, particularly west and north of the Baltimore area, snow, which may be heavy is expected to develop by later Monday night into Tuesday.”

Many questions still have to be resolved with regards to the exact storm location and the available moisture and milder air from the Atlantic and the bay.

There will likely be a very sharp division between snow and a mix of rain and snow by Tuesday. We will send updated forecasts over the next few days as details become more accurate.

Please stay tuned and watch WJZ at 11 and all weekend for updated forecasts.

This story is being updated.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia