Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Evening Through Tuesday Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch, which is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon for the entire Baltimore-Washington metro area.

The watch affects the Washington D.C. metro area, the greater Baltimore area and extending into points north and east of Maryland.

The NWS says snow and/or rain will pass through the area Monday evening and continue into Tuesday and if it becomes heavy, snow may make many roads in the area impassable and produce power outages.

Bob Turk says “an area of low pressure is expected to form somewhere off the coast of North Carolina. With cold air in place, particularly west and north of the Baltimore area, snow, which may be heavy is expected to develop by later Monday night into Tuesday.”

Many questions still have to be resolved with regards to the exact storm location and the available moisture and milder air from the Atlantic and the bay.

There will likely be a very sharp division between snow and a mix of rain and snow by Tuesday. We will send updated forecasts over the next few days as details become more accurate.

