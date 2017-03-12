Advocacy, Interfaith Groups Rally To Protest New Executive Order

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of advocacy and interfaith groups are holding a rally in Baltimore on Sunday to protest the new executive order signed by President Donald Trump, and other issues affecting minority communities.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Jews United for Justice, and other groups are set to take part in the rally.
The “Maryland Rally Against Bans, Walls, Raids” will be held at 2 p.m., at the Washington Monument.
“Inciting fear, emboldening intolerance and targeting marginalized communities does not help keep our country safe,” said CAIR Maryland Outreach Manager Zainab Chaudry. “This peaceful demonstration is intended to provide a space for Maryland’s impacted communities and our allies to gather in solidarity and demand security and justice.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook