Baltimore Police Seek Help In Finding Missing Teen

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, autistic 16-year-old girl who was last seen at school Wednesday.
Kennedi High, a student at Western High in Baltimore, is African-American, 5’7″ and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, white shirt, a black puff coat, black Ugg boots and red glasses.
At a press conference Sunday, police spokesman T.J. Smith said police deal with multiple missing persons reports every day, but High’s case presents additional causes for concern. Her family indicated that her autism might prevent her from questioning suspicious circumstances.
Smith said there is no indication of an abduction, but police are exploring a variety of theories, including the possibility that she is a victim of human trafficking.
