Imagine a world where college basketball champions could battle each other in a tournament to end all tournaments! What if the 1960 Ohio State team could battle the 1971 UCLA team or the 2016 Villanova team could battle the 2002 Maryland team…well imagine no more because it is here. Introducing 105.7 The Fan’s Bracket of Champions, where you get to decided who is the Champion of Champions and it could score you a $100 Ticketmaster gift card! Click here to make your selection! 105.7 The Fan’s Bracket of Champions is sponsored by Sport Clips and The TuneIn App.
Sport Clips – You watch sports. We cut hair. It’s perfect. Sport Clips, it’s good to be a guy!
The TuneIn App – The Big dance is here! Listen to Whip-Around NCAA Men’s Basketball coverage from Westwood One, free on the TuneIn App!