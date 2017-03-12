Fatality Confirmed After Vehicle Drives Off Dock

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities confirm that a female’s body was found after a vehicle drove off a dock on Sunday.
The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office was called at about 8 a.m., about a vehicle that had driven off the end of the road and into the water near Wharf Dr., in Chester.
A female’s body was found in the water near the truck. Authorities are still trying to determine if she was the only person in the truck at the time of the accident.
The female, who is from the Kent Island-area, has not yet been identified. Her body is being sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore.
The Department of Natural Resources helped get the truck out of the water.
The sheriff’s office is continuing their investigation.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook