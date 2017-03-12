Maryland Basketball Is Number 6 Six Seed In NCAA West

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Friday’s loss to Northwestern, Saturday’s NCAA selection show turned to surprise when Maryland with a 24-8 record was seeded sixth in the NCAA West Region bracket.
The Terps will face Xavier University Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
Only fourth-seeded Purdue and fifth-seeded Minnesota were seeded higher among Big Ten teams.
If the Terps win, they will face the winner of No. 3 seed Florida State and No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast, for the right to play in the Sweet 16 in the West Region scheduled for San Jose, Calif.
This is the third season in a row that the Terps have advanced to the NCAA tournament under Coach Makr Turgeon.
