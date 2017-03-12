Maryland Ski Resort Will Reopen As Storm Approaches

McHENRY, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s only ski resort expects to take advantage of the looming winter storm.
Wisp resort closed its slopes two weeks ago because of the unusually warm weather. But the Garrett County facility announced Saturday that it will reopen later this week to take advantage of the recent cold snap and approaching winter storm, which is expected to drop several inches of snow through the region by Tuesday.
The exact reopen date has not been chosen, but snowmaking has resumed, and the resort received five inches of natural snow on Friday.
Wisp suspended operations on the slopes two weeks ago after only 72 days of operation. It was the shortest ski season there in the last 10 years.
