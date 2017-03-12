WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Monday Eve Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Weather Blog: Snow Due To Arrive Monday Evening

March 12, 2017 11:06 PM By Amy Yensi
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog

There will be a chance of snow tomorrow after 5 p.m. but for the most part, Monday will be mostly sunny, with some light winds a high near 41.

For Monday night, snow will start to accumulate mainly after 8 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Temps going down to around 30. Northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. With a chance of precipitation at 100 percent. New snow accumulation can possibly be three to seven inches.

On Tuesday, snow coming in before 2 p.m., then snow showers likely after 2 p.m.  and again, snow could be heavy at times. High will only reach near 33. North wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation could possibly be three to five inches.

For Tuesday Night snow showers are likely, mainly before 8 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

