Winter Storm Watch In Effect Monday Evening Through Tuesday Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon for the entire Baltimore-Washington metro area.

The watch affects the Washington D.C. metro area, the greater Baltimore area and extending into points north and east of Maryland.

The NWS says snow and/or rain will pass through the area Monday evening and continue into Tuesday and if it becomes heavy, snow may make many roads in the area impassable and produce power outages.

“There’s not going to be a lot of surprises with this storm,” says Marty Bass. “It’s a classic winter Nor’easter.”

Many questions still have to be resolved with regards to the exact storm location and the available moisture and milder air from the Atlantic and the bay.

There will likely be a very sharp division between snow and a mix of rain and snow by Tuesday. We will send updated forecasts over the next few days as details become more accurate.

