3-13-17: PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up

March 13, 2017 9:53 AM
ESPN lacrosse announcer and voice of High School Lacrosse Booker Corrigan joins our CBS Radio morning shows for a new feature called the PNC High School Lacrosse Monday Morning Match-Up.

Booker Corrigan talks about the latest match ups for both public and private school teams. The game to watch is this Thursday, March 16th as the St. Paul’s School for Girls’ travels up to John Carroll.

Tune in above to hear more from the PNC Monday Morning Match with Booker Corrigan on 105.7 the Fan.

To hear the full report from Today’s 101.9 listen below:

You can also tune in below to hear the match ups on Mix 106.5:

 

 

The Monday Morning Match Up is proudly presented by PNC Bank.

 

