4 Empty School Buses Catch Fire In Parking Lot

BRANDYWINE, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say four school buses caught fire in a parking lot, causing a quarter of a million dollars in damage.
The Prince George’s County Fire Department says the fire was reported about 9 a.m. Sunday in the Brandywine area at a school bus parking on Short Cut Road. Four buses were on fire.
The fire was extinguished and no one was injured. Investigators believe the fire originated in one of the buses and then spread.
The cause remains under investigation.
Damages are estimated at $250,000.
