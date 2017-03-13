Companies That Rely On Snow Excited For Late-Winter Flakes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mild winter has hurt companies that rely on snow to make money. Now, some area businesses say this winter blast is going to give their bottom line a boost!

Wisp Resort in Garrett County was hit especially hard this season, when they were forced to close early due to a lack of snow. Now, thanks to a blast of winter weather headed to Maryland, the slopes will reopen!

This is great news for Paul Davis, the Vice President of Princeton Sports, where they have already started selling spring gear.

“I can’t wait for the snowstorm,” says Davis, who can continue with ski and snowboard rentals.

“There’s lot of renewed interest, and these kids are hoping for a snow day,” he says, “a lot of people are coming in looking for gloves, sleds for example, and cross country skis. It’s something they haven’t used since the last big snow storm.”

Snow is also welcome news to CBY Enterprises, where employees had to be let go because of spring-like temperatures.

“We have four employees laid off, the work is really slow,” says Tanya Bowie, “we are dependent on the snow, we have equipment just sitting.”

The company has a fleet of vehicles ready to get to work. This storm, says Bowie, could boost their bottom line.

“Plowing snow, hauling snow, and we also haul salt,” she says, “so that would be a plus to our business!”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook