Donnie Hart Live From Sarasota On How He Fits On The Orioles Roster This Season

Donnie Hart is a relief pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles.
Donnie joined Ed and Rob live in Sarasota to talk about spring training.
Donnie started by talking about losing Matt Wieters and if it will big a big deal to adjust to a new catcher saying “it can be if you don’t communicate with him, I’ve spent a lot of time during batting practice in spring training talking with Welington to see what he sees in pitchers and what I see in them…not having him here right now is not that big of a deal it’s more about when the season gets here making sure we’re on the same page.”
Donnie went on to talk about what his role could be on the team this year, his favorite fellow pitchers on the roster and some of the rule changes proposed by the league.