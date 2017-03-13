Md. AG Frosh Challenging President’s Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland joins other states in a suit to stop the Trump travel ban. The revised ban is scheduled to take effect this week.

Attorney General Brian Frosh is using new powers granted to him by the General Assembly to take on the Trump administration without the consent of the governor.

Marylanders protest President Trump’s first travel ban at BWI in January, and gather in protest of Trump’s second order yesterday in Mount Vernon

Proud that Maryland has joined other states in challenging this second ban.

“It’s illegal, it’s un-American, and it’s unwise,” says Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

The revised executive order signed by President Trump takes effect March 16. It is intended to keep terrorists from entering the U.S. from six predominately Muslim countries, taking Iraq out of the original list.

The justice department and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are standing firm.

“The executive is empowered under the constitution and by congress to make national security judgments and to enforce our immigration policies in order to safeguard the American public,” says U.S. AG Sessions.

Maryland joins at least six other states to argue this one is unconstitutional.

“The overall message is we don’t want Muslims coming here, we don’t want people of color coming here and that’s destructive, it’s unconstitutional, it’s un-American and it’s bad policy,” says Attorney General Frosh.

It’s due to take effect Thursday.

This time people with green cards and valid visas are not to be detained.

A spokesperson for Governor Hogan says since the General Assembly removed the governor’s authority in this process his office has no response to the Maryland suit.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook