Police Seek Help Identifying Man In Video Related To Fatal Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released video of a person they need help identifying.
Police did not say if he was a suspect or person of interest, but say the video is related to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man on March 9, in the 3400 block of Saratoga St.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to (443)902-4824
