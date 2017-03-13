Reward Of More Than $40K Offered In Beating, Torture Of Cat

CLEARFIELD, Utah (AP) — A reward being offered in the search for suspects in the gruesome beating and torture of a pet cat in Utah is now more than $40,000.

The Humane Society of Utah says an anonymous donor from Vernal contributed $10,000. Spokeswoman Deann Shepherd says the community “is saddened and angry at the same time.”

The 6-year-old cat named Sage belonged to a Clearfield family. The pet went missing March 5, was found Wednesday and died Thursday.

The Humane Society has said that in addition to breaking the cat’s ribs and toes, someone beat its face, glued its eyes shut and tried to use hot glue to prevent it from urinating or defecating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Davis County Animal Services or the Humane Society of Utah.

