St. Patrick’s Day Broadcast

March 13, 2017 2:24 PM

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Mother’s 3 locations this Friday!  Federal Hill opens at 9am for green kegs and eggs, the Severna Park location has the fun band Blue Miracle and Timonium has drinks and food specials all day!  Don’t forget about the basketball games at all 3 locations showing on all of their hd TVs with over 90 beers and a menu made from scratch Mother’s Federal Hill, Severna Park and Timonium are the places to be for St. Patrick’s Day or for any sporting event.

Be sure to join 105.7 The Fan this Friday from 2 to 6pm as Scott and Ken broadcast live from Mother’s Federal Hill, brought to you by The Maryland Department of Transportation.  Always make a plan to have a safe and sober ride.

