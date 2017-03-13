Terps Headed To Third Straight NCAA Tournament

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland men’s basketball team has punched its ticket to a third consecutive NCAA Tournament, earning the No.6 seed in the West Region. The Terps will face No. 11 seed Xavier in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, March 16 at 6:50 p.m. at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. The game will air live on TNT and on ESPN980 and 105.7 FM locally and across the region on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.

The Terps, ranked 25th in the Associated Press Poll, enter the national tournament with a 24-8 record. Maryland is led by three-time All-Big Ten selection Melo Trimble, who is averaging 17 points per game.

Head coach Mark Turgeon has guided the Terps to three consecutive 24-plus win regular season performances. He is the first coach in Maryland men’s basketball history to lead three teams to 24 or more victories in the regular season. It is his 12th career postseason appearance and his eighth in the NCAA Tournament.

Maryland is making its 27th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and 21st postseason appearance in the last 24 years. The Terps have advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen eight times in the last 22 years, including consecutive trips to the NCAA Final Four in 2001 and 2002. The Terps captured the NCAA National Championship in 2002.

Maryland is 41-25 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, including 11 consecutive appearances from 1994 – 2004. The Terps have won at least one game in 12 straight NCAA appearances dating back to 1998.

The matchup marks Maryland’s first game in history against Xavier (21-13).

Should the Terps defeat Xavier, they would face the winner of the No. 3 seed Florida State/No. 14 seed Florida Gulf Coast matchup on Saturday.