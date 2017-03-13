Travel Plans In Limbo As A Winter Storm Hits Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the snowstorm descends upon Baltimore, those trying to leave town, or even get home, are having a slew of issues as flights are being canceled or delayed, roads become icy, and trains are running on limited schedules.

George Solis has the latest on how this winter storm is impacting travel on the rails and in the air.

At least for now, Amtrak says trains will be running, but in a limited capacity. Air travel may be a whole other story.

The worst is yet to come expect to see anywhere from 4 to 8 inches here in the city.

At airports across the northeast, anxiety is at an all-time high.

Travelers hoping to beat winter’s brutal last gasp, as airlines begin to take their planes out the storm’s path.

“I was supposed to fly out tomorrow and I switched it to tonight but now it’s been delayed three times.”

WJZ spoke to a number of travelers who say their flights have either been canceled or delayed, but say they’re making due.

We found plenty of evidence at BWI Thurgoodod Marshall Airport, where, like athletes checking to see if they’ve made the team, travelers scan arrival-departures board to see if they’re making it to their next stop.

“We got lucky there’s been no real storm this whole season and yet here we are mid-March.””I know here we are. I know I never thought that we would have such a big storm.”

“I know here we are. I know I never thought that we would have such a big storm.”

One woman tells WJZ her flight to New Orleans was initially canceled.

It was rescheduled, but she knows like the weather, it could change at a moment’s notice

“I was nervous that this would be canceled also.”

Airport officials say their snow team is doing everything they can to prevent that from happening.

“They will be here all night working to ensure the airfield is clear for our airlines as well as our passengers.”

At Penn Station in Baltimore, Amtrak says so far it’s business as usual, but travelers should expect what officials call “modified schedules.”

“From Washington to New york, to Boston, you will see service, but not as much service.”

Travel experts say the best thing for anyone to do is get online to see if your plans have been impacted in anyway.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook