VIDEO: Phelps Defends Himself Against Doping Comments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Michael Phelps responded to a Facebook user on Friday saying he’s never used sport-enhancing drugs.

The retired Olympian with 23 gold medals was answering questions for his followers on a Facebook live video. During the live stream a comment was made that set Phelps off.

The comment, since deleted, caused Phelps to pause around the 11:30-mark of the video and say, “I’m actually going to comment on this because I think that comment is so rude, and so beyond anything that is really imaginable.”

He goes on to say he thinks it’s unfair that so many athletes are using performance enhancing drugs, calling those that do a “joke.”

Phelps states that over 1,900 athletes were not drug-tested a year before the Olympics in Rio, but that he was tested 13 times by the U.S. Anti-Doping agency in the months leading up to the games.

He then defends his clean record further.

“If you think I cheated that’s your own opinion. I know what I did in the sport. I know the hard work I put in and I know what went into my body, and drugs were not one of those things,” Phelps said.

There is speculation that Phelps’ Facebook rant was geared towards his rival Milorad Cavic’s Twitter comment earlier this month.

The Serbian Olympian tweeted a post addressed “Dear Michael”, saying it was “convenient” that Phelps was concerned with doping reform after he had already retired.

The post was in regard to testimony Phelps gave at the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on February 28.

Phelps told the committee that in international competition he has never swam against a clean field, according to CNN.

Olympian Adam Nelson was also called to testify along with representatives from the U.S. Anti-doping Agency, World Anti-doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee.

Sources have reported that Phelps made a tweet denying his Facebook rant was about Cavic. However, the tweet no longer exists.

His most recent post is a picture of him and his son Boomer watching their first spring training game together.

You can watch Phelps’s full Facebook Live discussion below.

