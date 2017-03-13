Weather Blog: Winter Storm Warning In Effect

Winter storm warning and Winter weather advisory in effect for all of Central Maryland until 2 p.m tomorrow. Snow is now falling and will pick up in intensity overnight, with the heaviest amounts between midnight and 8 a.m.

Areas north and west of the Beltway, and closer to the Mason-Dixon Line will see the highest amounts, perhaps a foot in some places. Lower amounts for the city are on tap, due to some sleet and rain mixing in, gusts but 4 to 8 inches is still possible. High wind warnings are also up for the Maryland and Delaware beaches tomorrow, where winds can

Morning drives will be very difficult across many areas. High wind warnings are also up for the Maryland and Delaware beaches tomorrow, where winds gust to over 50 mph.

Later tomorrow, apart from the wind and some snow showers, things will be improving by mid afternoon across our region. By Wednesday colder air will filter in along with a few snow showers as well. Please be safe and try to stay off the roads to let crews do their jobs of clearing and salting. Bob Turk