WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App

Weather Blog: Winter Storm Warning In Effect

March 13, 2017 10:35 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

Winter storm warning and Winter weather advisory in effect for all of Central Maryland until 2 p.m tomorrow. Snow is now falling and will pick up in intensity overnight, with the heaviest amounts between midnight and 8 a.m.

Areas north and west of the Beltway, and closer to the Mason-Dixon Line will see the highest amounts, perhaps a foot in some places. Lower amounts for the city are on tap, due to some sleet and rain mixing in, gusts but 4 to 8 inches is still possible. Morning drives will be very difficult across many areas. High wind warnings are also up for the Maryland and Delaware beaches tomorrow, where winds can

Morning drives will be very difficult across many areas. High wind warnings are also up for the Maryland and Delaware beaches tomorrow, where winds gust to over 50 mph.

Later tomorrow, apart from the wind and some snow showers, things will be improving by mid afternoon across our region. By Wednesday colder air will filter in along with a few snow showers as well. Please be safe and try to stay off the roads to let crews do their jobs of clearing and salting. Bob Turk

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia