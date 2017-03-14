Anne Arundel Co. Police Need Help Locating 78-Year-Old Man

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

March 14, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Police Department, Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police need help locating a 78-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

Philip Lamar Grier was last seen at his residence in the 3300 block Sudlersville Street in Laurel.

He has grey hair and wears glasses. It is unknown what clothing Mr. Grier was wearing the last time he was seen. He should be driving his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata with license plates 4CH2324.

Police say Mr. Grier has no medical or mental issues and there are no suspicious factors in this incident.

If anyone sees Mr. Grier, or knows of his whereabouts to please call 911 or 410 222-8610.

