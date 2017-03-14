WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories In Effect Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW

Authorities Urge Motorists To Stay Off Maryland Roads

March 14, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore snow March 2017

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are urging motorists to stay home while crews clear a mix of snow, sleet and rain from roads across the state.

State Highway Administration spokeswoman Shantee Felix said Tuesday morning that crews are plowing in the western part of the state where there’s more snow and salting elsewhere. She says they’re asking people to stay home until 10 a.m. or noon.

Maryland State Police tweeted that troopers responded to 101 crashes around the state and assisted 60 disabled vehicles by Tuesday morning. Police say no fatalities or serious crashes were reported.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency in Maryland on Monday. The National Weather Service is predicting 4 to 6 inches of snow in Baltimore and 12 to 18 inches in Hagerstown.

