Best St. Patrick’s Day Bars In Baltimore

By Nelson Barnes II



St Patrick’s Day is a festive time of the year. There is no better place to discover the rich history with Charm CIty’s lovely bars and pubs. There are options galore from Fells Point to Mt. Vernon, you will be sure to find some of the best options for St. Paddy’s after reading this list.

Slainte Irish Pub

1700 Thames St.

Baltimore, MD 21231

(410) 563-6600

www.slaintepub.com

This Irish pub was featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on the Food Network. From the traditional Irish music sessions to the $3.50 sip by Oliver’s Brewing Company; the pub delivers. There are $7 Irish cheese steaks every Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Located in historical Fells Point, there are private spaces open for 20 to 200 people with options of open bar packages and an extensive menu option. Slante Irish pub is a great choice if you’re the bar crawling type or you wish to have a fun St. Patrick’s Day meal.

The James Joyce Pub

616 S. President St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 727-5107

www.thejamesjoycepub.com Great management, service and food is what this pub takes pride in. Proclaimed as "Baltimore's home of Irish hospitality," The James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant gives an amazing place to sit back, relax, and enjoy a pint of beer with a crab cake. There's a little bit of Irish heritage everywhere you turn. There are already specials from Monday to Friday with $4.50 craft and domestics just to name a few of the options. There is a burger night option, as well as weekend brunch.

Nobles Bar and Grill

1024 South Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 727-1355

What is there to say that has not been said already about an amazing place? Located in Fed Hill, Nobles is a nice bar and grill that provides Happy Hour specials as well as Mac N Cheese Skillets and new menu items just added. Fed Hill is known for its fun and extravagant St Patrick’s Day Celebrations and this bar is included in the mix. Daily specials as well as a great place to book parties and even receive a personal bartender! Brunch Dishes, signature crushes as well as Bloody Mary and Mimosas to name a few.

PBR Baltimore

Power Plant Live!

2 Market Place

Baltimore, MD 21202

(443) 680-9433

If you go to Power Plant Live and you can’t decide where to go on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend then be sure to stop by PBR Baltimore. $20 VIP line as well as open bar with no cover from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday night is known for shamrocks and shenanigans at the complex. PBR is always giving specials such as $4 beers and $5 leprechaun bombs.

Pickles Pub

520 Washington Blvd.

Baltimore, MD 21230

(410) 752-1784

www.picklespub.com

Located in the heart of Baltimore sports is Pickles Pub. Established in March of 1988, this sports bar and restaurant provides a great place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. For nearly 30 years, this bar has grown into the cornerstone of proving a fun and exciting atmosphere before Orioles or Ravens’ games. This is a bar that provides more than enough options for their patrons. Stop by to enjoy the specials that this bar has to offer an you will be glad you took the chance!

