Bipartisan Maryland Bill Would Create Medicaid Dental Option

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland measure with bipartisan support would expand Medicaid to establish an adult dental option.
The bill is scheduled to have a hearing on Tuesday. It’s sponsored by a Maryland Republican, Del. Mike McKay, of western Maryland.
He says oral health is a critical part of overall health care, and it’s time for Maryland to include it in Medicaid coverage.
The dental option would be authorized under the legislation. It would not be mandated.
Salliann Alborn is chair of the Maryland Dental Action Coalition. She says Maryland led the way in improving access to dental services for children, but Maryland has fallen behind because more than two-thirds of states have limited or extensive dental benefits for adults in Medicaid.
