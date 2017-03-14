WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Humans Keep Zoo Animals Safe, Fed During Storm

March 14, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Winter Storm, Plumpton Park Zoo

RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — Staff at the Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun stayed at the facility all night and through a power outage to keep the animals safe.

Nick Lacovara, who owns the small Cecil County zoo with his wife, Cheryl, said by phone Tuesday that zookeepers and maintenance workers shoveled snow and ice to keep paths clear for animals to reach water and food.

Lacovara says the power went out about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Staff members moved and set up portable generators to keep water flowing. Power was back shortly after noon.

He says some animals aren’t bothered by the cold, including tigers, and the Bactrian camels, which have two humps and are from the Gobi Desert, a cold desert.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia