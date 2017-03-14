Humans Keep Zoo Animals Safe, Fed During Storm

RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — Staff at the Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun stayed at the facility all night and through a power outage to keep the animals safe.
Nick Lacovara, who owns the small Cecil County zoo with his wife, Cheryl, said by phone Tuesday that zookeepers and maintenance workers shoveled snow and ice to keep paths clear for animals to reach water and food.
Lacovara says the power went out about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Staff members moved and set up portable generators to keep water flowing. Power was back shortly after noon.
He says some animals aren’t bothered by the cold, including tigers, and the Bactrian camels, which have two humps and are from the Gobi Desert, a cold desert.
