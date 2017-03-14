WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Inmate Found Hanging in His Cell Dies

March 14, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Allegany County, Inmate

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate found hanging in his cell at the Allegany County Detention Center has died.

The Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit identified the inmate as 27-year-old Vincent Paul Marion of Paw Paw, West Virginia. Officials said in a statement that Marion died early Tuesday at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center.

Marion was taken to the hospital after he was found hanging in his cell early Friday. Officials say correctional officers began CPR and nurses helped while they waited for emergency workers to arrive.

Authorities say Marion was arrested on drug charges March 4.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected.

 

