WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Maryland Senate Delays Vote on Paid Sick Leave Bill

March 14, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Paid Sick Leave Bill

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has delayed a vote on a measure to allow workers at companies with 15 or more employees to earn paid sick leave.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday, but senators moved the measure back in the legislative process to make a change.

The change would require seasonal employees, such as students who work summer jobs, to provide their employer with a noted from a doctor to verify their illness. Senators approved the change on a voice vote.

Senators may vote on the bill Wednesday. The House has already passed a version of the bill.

The two chambers will have to work out differences between the two measures to pass a bill this year before session ends April 10.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia