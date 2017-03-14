WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday AfternoonCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App

Maryland Senate Set To Vote On Paid Sick Leave Bill

March 14, 2017 3:18 AM
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate is scheduled to vote on a measure to allow workers at companies with 15 or more employees to earn paid sick leave.The Senate is set to vote on the bill Tuesday.

The Senate measure would enable employees to earn up to five paid sick days a year. The House of Delegates already has passed a bill to enable employees to earn up to seven paid sick days a year.

The two chambers will have to work out differences between the two measures to pass a bill this year before session ends April 10.

Republican Governor Larry Hogan has proposed a bill to require businesses with 50 or more employees to require paid sick leave, critics in the Democrat-controlled legislature say that doesn’t go far enough.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia