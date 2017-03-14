Maryland Senate Set To Vote On Paid Sick Leave Bill

The Senate measure would enable employees to earn up to five paid sick days a year. The House of Delegates already has passed a bill to enable employees to earn up to seven paid sick days a year.
The two chambers will have to work out differences between the two measures to pass a bill this year before session ends April 10.
Republican Governor Larry Hogan has proposed a bill to require businesses with 50 or more employees to require paid sick leave, critics in the Democrat-controlled legislature say that doesn’t go far enough.
