MTA Service Returns to Regular Schedule Tomorrow

March 14, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: MTA Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– MTA MARC trains, commuter buses and the metro subway is expect to return to full service Wednesday following Winter Storm Stella.

All three lines on MTA’s MARC Train, Commuter Bus and Metro Subway are expected to be operating at full capacity Wednesday.

MTA local buses will operate with some street diversions to avoid steep hills and sharp turns on roadways.

The MTA will start all Mobility/Paratransit service Wednesday at 6 a.m. but for the safety of drivers and customers, Mobility service will be provided only where snow and ice have been removed from sidewalks and stairways in front of customer’s homes.

The MTA Light Rail will start service at 7 a.m. and will run 15 minute apart versus the normal 10 or 5 minute intervals.

“We are proud we are getting back up to speed so swiftly after a challenging storm,” said MTA Administrator and CEO Paul Comfort. “The safety of our employees and riders is our top priority, and the fact that we had no accidents or crimes during this storm is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our MTA employees.”

