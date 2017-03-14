WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Police Release More Surveillance Video in Circulator Bus Murder

March 14, 2017 7:25 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Charm City Circulator

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Police have released more surveillance video Wednesday from the murder of a 26-year-old man on a Charm City Circulator bus.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. last Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of N. Broadway Street at Gough Street for a shooting.

Officers found the victim on the Charm City Circulator Bus, suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died.

The shooting suspect has been described as an unknown black male who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles. That suspect ran east on Gough Street towards the Perkins Homes.

Anyone with information on the three suspects in the video and regarding the shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Text a Tip to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

