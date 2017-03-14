Police Release More Surveillance Video in Circulator Bus Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore Police have released more surveillance video Wednesday from the murder of a 26-year-old man on a Charm City Circulator bus.
At approximately 2:50 p.m. last Wednesday, officers responded to the 200 block of N. Broadway Street at Gough Street for a shooting.
Officers found the victim on the Charm City Circulator Bus, suffering from gunshot wounds to the stomach. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died.
The shooting suspect has been described as an unknown black male who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles. That suspect ran east on Gough Street towards the Perkins Homes.
Anyone with information on the three suspects in the video and regarding the shooting is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100, Text a Tip to 443-902-4824 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
