Police Report Finding 1,000 Child Porn Pictures On Man’s Computer

March 14, 2017 10:30 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of having and sharing more than 1,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.

Jeremy Kane Waldman faces five counts of child pornography, promote/distribution, and five counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Waldman began back in December 2016, when the Anne Arundel Co. Child Abuse Unit found that child pornography was being shared online locally.

Waldman was identified as a suspect, and during a search of his home, authorities seized a computer.

During a search of the computer, authorities report finding more than 1,000 pictures and videos of child pornography.

