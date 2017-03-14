WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW   NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

‘Road Kill’ Litters Governor’s Alternative Facebook Headline

March 14, 2017 8:08 PM
Filed Under: baltimore sun, Gov. Larry Hogan

BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An alternative headline on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s Facebook page has been littered by “road kill.”

The governor’s page altered a headline Tuesday from The Baltimore Sun and changed it back to the newspaper’s original one after a couple of hours.

The headline referred to a bill before lawmakers that has been contentious for the Republican governor and the Democrat-controlled legislature. Hogan has derisively called a law passed last year over his veto the “road kill bill,” because he says it will end up blocking projects.

Doug Mayer, Hogan’s spokesman, says the headline change was “a staff mistake” that resulted after a staffer used a headline seen elsewhere.

The Sun’s headline was changed to: “Maryland Senate Committee Approves Road Kill Repeal w/Amendments.” The newspaper’s actual headline was: “Maryland Senate committee crafts compromise on transportation scoring law.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia