The Nor’ Easter Left Its Mark On Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Nor’ Easter’s strong winds and snow left their mark across Maryland. People shoveled and tried to blow it all away.

Snow removal crews were out early getting down to the bare pavement but temperatures remain cold and there’s a real danger of refreezing.

Maryland State Police responded to dozens of accidents including one involving a plow.

“We are basically battling a lot of ice and downed trees. We are clearing out drainage ditches so we are in clean up mode and we don’t want people to get over confident,” said SHA spokesperson Valerie Burnette-Edgar.

The State Highway Administration is monitoring pavement temperatures as crews work around the clock.

“It’s Maryland weather. That’s all I got to say. It’s just Maryland weather. One day it will be like this, tomorrow it will be 70 degrees,” one man said.