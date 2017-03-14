WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Storm Warnings/Winter WX Advisories Expired For Most Of MarylandCurrent Conditions | Closures List | Download The WJZ Weather App | Watch WJZ NOW

NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: Sign Up For The Bracket Challenge!

Winter Storm in Northeast Causes NHL, NIT Postponements

March 14, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Maryland Winter Storm

JOHN KEKIS, AP Sports Writer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The winter storm wreaking havoc in the Northeast has forced postponement of an NHL and an NIT game and the cancellation of most flights in and out Buffalo as several college basketball teams head in for the start of the NCAA Tournament.

Tuesday night’s game between the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils was postponed and rescheduled for March 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The NIT game between UNC-Greensboro and Syracuse also was postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday night in the Carrier Dome.

NCAA officials say five of eight teams competing in Buffalo have arrived for the NCAA Tournament. Buffalo host committee spokesman Matt Reitnour says Wisconsin is chartering in by plane and is scheduled to land Tuesday afternoon, as is Notre Dame.

The final team to play in Buffalo will be decided Tuesday night at the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Mount St. Mary’s plays New Orleans, with the winner scheduled to play Villanova on Thursday.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia