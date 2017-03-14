Winter Weather Affecting Maryland Transportation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A wet and wintry mix is causing problems for travelers throughout Maryland.

BWI airport is warning travelers that widespread flight cancellations are expected today.

According to their Twitter account, some airline flights are operating on time this morning, but those are very limited. They are suggesting those trying to fly today contact their airlines for flight status information ahead of going to the airport.

TSA officials also suggest those traveling allow extra time for security screening due to possible long lines. They recommend passengers arrive two hours prior to departures.

BWI-Marshall is open but many flights have been cancelled due to Winter Storm Stella. Please check with your airline for more information. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 14, 2017

The MTA has also announced some closures today. There will be no MTA commuter bus service, and the MARC commuter trains will be operating on the “R” schedule. As for the Maryland Light rail, there will be a 30 minute delay from Hunt Valley to the Camden station, and service from the Camden station South is suspended.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that Snow Emergency Plan Phase 1 is in effect.

This means cars driving on the roads must have snow chains or all weather tires. This is to help reduce the risk of accidents, Maryland State Police have seen plenty during the storm. Police say they have responded to 101 crashes and assisted 60 disabled vehicles between 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday. No fatalities or serious injuries were reported.

Department of Public Works officials have also cancelled trash, recycling and bulk pickups this morning. Makeup collection will be this Saturday, March 18.

The State Highway Patrol has nearly 500 workers throughout 11 locations in Maryland trying to clear the roadways

